The man accused of driving all the way from Kansas to a motel in St. Charles to have sex with a teenage girl was in court on Monday.
It’s a crime that led to hectic moments during an attempted getaway.
The 13-year-old victim was also in court, testifying against 33-year-old Scott Janner.
She testified her and Janner met through Snapchat, where he pretended to be 17. They talked for a few weeks and had made plans to meet.
She said those plans weren’t sexual. They were going to watch TV and she was going to visit Kansas, she said.
She said when Janner showed up she felt scared because he looked older and taller than his photos.
She said he grabbed her arm and pushed her into the car.
The assault occurred at the St. Charles Motel.
Her parents found out where she was and showed up.
She said Janner told her he would go to jail and to hide in the shower. She did because she thought he would hurt her, she said.
Janner looked teary eyed throughout the girl’s testimony.
Judge Elian Fichtner ruled there is probable cause for all seven charges against Janner, including criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.
Janner was denied bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.