Authorities say a seventh-grader wounded a classmate with a pair of scissors at a suburban Detroit middle school.
Berkley Police say the incident Tuesday afternoon in an Anderson Middle School classroom involved a girl stabbing a boy in the back. Both are 13.
Principal Michael Ross said in a message to parents that Berkley Public Safety officers classroom responded within minutes. He says the wounded student was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. Ross says the girl was taken into custody.
Details about what may have led to the stabbing weren't immediately released.
Ross asked parents to remind their children "that if they ever hear or see anything suspicious or unsafe, to immediately report it to a trusted adult."
