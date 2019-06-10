A woman was arrested after her boyfriend was found dead at a Saginaw County home.
Just after 6 p.m. Saturday Buena Vista Police were dispatched to 3090 South 27th Street for a report of a stabbing.
When officers got to the home, 65-year-old George McDonald Jr had stab wounds and was unresponsive.
First responders tried to administer CPR to McDonald, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Orlena Robinson, the girlfriend of the victim, was arrested and is being held in Saginaw County Jail.
