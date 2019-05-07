Police have arrested the girlfriend of an Oakland County man who was fatally shot in the chest and stashed for months under brush in a vacant field.
The sheriff's office says Lakeisha Hawkins was arrested Monday, the same day that a murder charge was announced against her father, Ken "Hawk" Hawkins.
The body of 41-year-old Lanard Curtaindoll was discovered on April 24 while a group was making a movie in Pontiac. Lakeisha Hawkins is charged with carrying away a body and accessory to a felony. Bond was set Tuesday at $200,000.
It wasn't immediately known if she has a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.
Investigators say Curtaindoll was shot at his girlfriend's club last November.
