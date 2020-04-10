“We have a team parade coming by the house today,” Kyle Theisen said.
He’s the head coach of the Dow High School Girls Basketball team.
Every member of his team makes a surprise visit, delivering flower shaped lawn ornaments and throwing basketballs covered with messages of appreciation into his yard.
“We wanted to do something nice for them because they always are a part of our lives,” said senior guard Chloe McVey. “It was super nice to see them because we all love each other so much.
She said the items weren’t just for their coach, but his wife and kids, too.
Theisen says it’s just another example of how grateful he is to coach student-athletes like these.
“It was a little emotional for me because you go from being with the team every day to now, we aren’t able to see each other,” Theisen said.
He says since school was shut down due to the coronavirus about a month ago, the team stays in touch through video chats and messaging.
In addition to individual workouts at home, Theisen has his team doing fun activities like this one, where players were asked to take pictures of themselves in their uniforms and share it with the group.
Dow’s girls’ hoops team was one of 11 from the TV5 viewing area playing in the state’s regional finals when the season was cut short due to COVID-19.
