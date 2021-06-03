A new girl’s hockey team is coming to mid-Michigan after a local woman was surprised to find out a girls’ team didn’t exist.
Hockey has always been in Colleen Linehan's blood. As she grew up in Saginaw, she had to travel all the way to Detroit to play on a girls’ hockey team.
"I get somewhat saddened when I see girls at the high school level, or even older, that have said, 'Oh I always wanted to play. You know, my brothers always grown up playing and I watched them and never played,'" said Linehan, coach of the Mid-Michigan Alliance Valkyrie.
Linehan decided to change that and formed the Mid-Michigan Alliance co-op, a group of 10 schools that will all contribute girls to form one team. They had their first interest skate last week.
"I think it's important to give girls another option to play locally," Linehan said. "To represent their high school, and to develop their hockey skills to as high of a level as possible for them."
If you're interested in joining the team, you can reach out to the Mid-Michigan Alliance on Facebook.
