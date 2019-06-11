A fire at a mobile home park in Bangor Township caught the eyes of two girls who were playing in the park.
“I thought they were barbecuing. So I went by the house and I just saw huge black smoke,” said Kalina Gobeski, 13.
Kalina saw the fire spreading and called 911 immediately. Her friend Mikayla Schalk did the same.
“It was the time to call 911 because you couldn’t just leave a fire alone,” Mikayla said.
No one was at the mobile home while it was on fire, but there were pets. The two girls saved the animals’ lives.
“Because of what they did and they made an early call, we were able to leave here and save two dogs, a bird and both trailers from burning down,” the fire department said.
Kalina and Mikayla both were awarded citations. They got to take photos with the fire department and know they made the right call.
“I feel good right now,” Mikayla said.
“Feels like we’re both heroes, but we’re just two little girls,” Kalina said. “We’re just normal girls who saw a fire and called 911.”
