For the first time in its 100-plus year history, the Boy Scouts of America is now open to both young men and young women. And there are ways you and your family can get involved.
“Sometimes I got to tag along with them and I just thought it would be a really fun experience,” said Michaela Witgen.
The 11-year-old said she’s a fan of all things scouting, and became a girl scout as soon as she was old enough. But recently she’s taken on a new adventure. “I had grown up seeing my brothers in Scouts BSA because they’re a lot older than me, so I got to see how much fun they had.”
Michaela said she wanted to do what the boys were doing and now she and other girls are able to, as the scouting world has transitioned from just the Boy Scouts of America, to Scouts BSA, available to both girls and boys.
“In February girls were allowed to join Scouts BSA, in their own troops. So girl’s female troops and then there are male troops and we even have linked troops,” said Scout Leader, Sarah Witgen.
Troop 366 is Saginaw’s newly re-launched Scouts BSA troop. It’s an all-girls troop, but its focus is not the same as an official Girl Scouts troop, Sarah explains, “I think girls have been watching their brothers do scouting for a long time and they’ve watched the things that they’re able to do, and they just want a chance to do those same things.”
Michaela agrees and said she’s already busy working on two Merit Badges. One in theater and the other in Environmental Science. “I have to learn more about the outdoors and how things work outside and like what organisms are and how they work together,” said Michaela.
Even though this may seem focused on girls, Sarah adds that this has been a positive boost for scout enrollment as a whole, and for families to even scout together.
“You can take your children to one place and they can do it together; separate troops, but in the same location often times. And it’s good for families,” said Sarah.
Sarah and Troop 366 will be holding a recruitment night for potential new scouts on Tuesday, May 7th from 7-8:30pm at Peace Lutheran Church in Saginaw. It’s open to the community for questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.