Saturday, the Associated Press projected that Joe Biden would be the 46th President of the United States of America.
"I have a ten-year-old, a ten-year-old daughter. And so, I ran through the house and was like, 'it's happening! It's happening!’" said Bianca Guess, director of Mid-Michigan Girls on the Run.
And Kamala Harris was announced as the projected vice president.
"We did it, Joe,” Harris said. “You're going to be the next president of the United States."
"I just thought about what this means and I just cried,” Guess said. “I'm 41 years old and I never thought in my lifetime would I see a black male president and a black female vice president."
A new second family with a lot of firsts.
Harris is the first woman of color to ever be vice president.
“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris said.
A testimony to black and brown women across the U.S.
"There is something very special about being able to see someone who looks like you doing something, anything but to be the Vice President of the United States? It's crazy."
Guess devotes her life to empowering young women through Girls on the Run and instills the same ideals in her own daughter, who already gets it.
"She came out a feminist,” Guess said. “When you try to explain to her that women can do anything, she's like 'I already know that."'
Already knows it thanks to a mother who practices what she preaches.
And not only a new vice president but a new role model.
"If Kamala Harris can be the Vice President of the United States, we can do whatever we want to do," she said.
