The Genesee Intermediate School District is looking for candidates for several open positions at its job fair.
The job fair will be hosted from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Genesee Career Institute - Innovation Zone, G-5081 Torrey Road in Flint, on Thursday, Oct. 24.
"The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) provides a variety of educational and support services to students, families, and educators across Genesee County and is seeking motivated professionals to join in our efforts," the district said in a press release.
The district is hiring for full-time and part-time positions including early childhood positions such as associate teachers, classroom support, lead teachers, and social workers.
The district is also hiring bus drivers, business office support, custodial staff, school social worker, and other positions.
The job fair is open to the public and free to attend.
Job seekers who attend should be prepared to be interviewed, and have copies of their resume.
If you have any questions you can call 810-591-4456.
