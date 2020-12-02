President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will speak on election fraud allegations Wednesday night in Lansing.
Lawmakers within the Michigan House Oversight Committee will hear from the president’s attorney on allegations of election fraud in Michigan. The state’s election results were already certified, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“This was a safe secure election that was fair,” Whitmer. said “The people of Michigan voted and our voices have been heard.”
Kim Saks McManaway, a political science lecturer at the University of Michigan-Flint, believes this is a way for the Trump administration to try and hold on to power.
“Especially intentional systematic fraud, there’s absolutely no evidence that that exists,” McManaway said.
Jason Kosnoski, an associate professor of political science at the University of Michigan-Flint, thinks Giuliani is making these claims to protect his future.
“Giuliani needs a job after this, seriously. It comes down to this, political people want to stay in politics," Kosnoski said.
McManaway said this action by Giuliani is somewhat confusing due to the lack of contesting over congressional seats on the ballot that were won by Republicans.
"It just doesn't make sense A, that there would only be fraudulent in the case of one election. And B, that whoever is conducting the fraud is focused solely on one race and not others," McManaway said.
Giuliani said the Trump campaign found evidence of more than 300,000 illegitimate ballots in Michigan.
"In your state and in Pennsylvania, they did the worst. They were the two worst examples of massive ballot fraud. And that's now provable by the affidavits that we have well over 300 of," Giuliani said.
Giuliani spoke with the chair of Michigan's GOP, Laura Cox, on Wednesday about the evidence he plans to present.
"At 4:30 in the morning after the counting had calmed down and they got everybody out of the center, including all of the Republicans, two giant trucks showed up at the center. People thought it was food. They ran for the truck. It wasn't food. It was ballots. Ballots in garbage cans. There are several witnesses to this. They're unsure of the exact number, could be 50,000, could be 100,000. But here is what they universally agree, every single ballot was for Joe Biden," Giuliani said.
Giuliani also alleges Democratic leaders conspired to take advantage of the mail-in ballots.
"Mail ballots are hard to secure. They're hard to determine the accuracy of them. And if there's a desire to cheat, then you can take tremendous advantage," Giuliani said.
The State Board of Canvassers certified Michigan's election more than a week ago.
