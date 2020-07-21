The annual Give Me Shelter 5K race, which is hosted by Family Promise of Genesee County, has been canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The race was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8.
"Family Promise of Genesee County Board of Directors and staff voted to cancel the event due to the current restrictions of large gatherings imposed by the State of Michigan COVID-19 Executive Order. Postponing the race was considered, however, with the current mask requirement in all public gatherings, maintaining a safe environment for participants was the factor in the decision to cancel," organizers said in a press release on Tuesday, July 21.
A virtual race was held in the spring which will help offset the loss of this fundraiser, organizers said.
“This is a really fun community event and people love to participate, making it a very tough decision to cancel. We enjoy sharing our success stories, plus seeing everyone come together for the families in our community. FPGC hopes that everyone is staying safe and healthy. We are looking forward to being back in 2021," said Tiffani Ferrier, executive director.
