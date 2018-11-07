The Gladwin Police Department said it has received numerous calls about a recent phone scam.
Police said the scammer will tell the resident that they won money from Publishers Clearing House.
But in order to receive the money the scammer will tell the resident to send them money to receive the prize.
Police are asking residents to not give money or personal information to phone calls like this.
