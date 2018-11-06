Christopher Ryan Dunman

Charged with using computer to communicate with another to commit a crime and accosting for immoral purposes with his bond set at $100,000.

A second man has been arrested with the help of a 989 Child Predator Exposures sting operation.

Christopher Ryan Dunman, 32, was arraigned on Monday, Nov. 5 and charged with using a computer to communicate and accosting for immoral purposes. His bond was set at $100,000.

Dunman's probable cause hearing is set for Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.

His preliminary exam will be on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

