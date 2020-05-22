Officials in Gladwin County has released a list of resources to use during the flood situation in the county.
Officials said every person in the county who has property damage or is directly impacted by the floods of this past week must call 211 to register.
Gladwin County residents in need of shelter can call Dan at The Springs at 616-894-0494.
Gladwin County residents in need of food, clothing, or toiletries call Tiffany at 989-424-1689.
Officials said residents needing bottled water can go to the Billings Township Fire Department located at 1050 Estey Road.
Residents who have lost prescription medication due to the flood, contact American Red Cross at 517-313-3962.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.