Gladwin County residents are emotional as they return home to clean out their flooded properties.
TV5 spoke with Amy Kaylor, a Gladwin County homeowner, who said things have been extremely emotional for her since last week.
“Devastation, everybody’s upset, it’s very emotional. I’m not used to being a victim, I’m used to helping people. This is hard,” Kaylor said.
Kaylor said her neighborhood is somber after a whirlwind of events.
“Corona’s out the door now, we’re in the flood, we haven’t had any time to worry about the six-foot rule, it is what it is. We’re trying to get it all out before it molds,” Kaylor said.
Kaylor said they were able to save a few sentimental items, but the house must be completely gutted.
“We were fortunate enough to have my daughter up the road. They came to help us grab photo albums and things like that out, but the rest of it is a total loss,” Kaylor said.
On top of losing her home, Kaylor wanted to address why so many lakefront homeowners do not have flood insurance.
“One comment I keep seeing on Facebook is ‘you should have had insurance’. We’re not in a flood zone, homeowners don’t just give you flood insurance if you’re not in a flood zone. It is very expensive and normal housing you do not have flood insurance,” Kaylor said.
Kaylor said she’s thankful for all those who have stepped up to support both Midland and Gladwin counties.
“Meridian High School has been coming through daily with food, cleaning supplies, water. They’ve got donations from around the country, Tennessee, Virginia. We got boxes of food from a church in Virginia.
