Gladwin County residents with wells that were affected by flooding are urged to get their water tested for contaminants.
Residents should contact the Gladwin County Health Department at (989) 426-9431 at extension 1330 for testing information or well permits.
Anyone who needs financial assistance can call Mid-Michigan Action to see if you qualify (989) 426-2801.
Any further questions or concerns about their wells can be handled by EGLE Environmental Assessment Center at 1 (800) 622-9278.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.