One year ago, mid-Michigan was hit with historic flooding when several days of rain caused the Edenville and Sanford Dams to fail.
It caused millions of gallons of water to rush down from communities as far north as Iosco County south through Saginaw County, destroying everything it is path and leaving several areas under water. That was just the beginning of what would be a year-long process of rebuilding.
“One year ago, we can remember the water coming up. I got calls from people, they were saying, ‘you need to leave,’” said Martha Coleman, Edenville resident.
Coleman ended up staying. Luckily, her home was high enough the water didn’t reach it. But she and her son watched as disaster struck.
“Everybody downstream, they were in trouble and they were in trouble fast,” Coleman said.
Pam and Butch Wenzel live downstream from Coleman.
“It was all devastating, but you just didn’t have time to think about anything,” Pam Wenzel said.
They say the water just kept coming.
“We had almost two feet in the cabin and two-and-a-half feet in the garage,” Butch Wenzel said.
A year after the flood, they are still dealing with its aftermath. Their home may look fine from the outside, but the inside is unsalvageable.
“Our kids grew up here. We love it here. And now, we have to tear our place down,” Pam Wenzel said.
Even following disaster, they are just thankful for their community.
“It was just enlightening to see how people are really responsive. They want to reach out and help you,” Pam Wenzel said.
Back at the dam, Coleman feels the same.
“Everybody’s come together. Unfortunately, it takes a disaster to wake people up and look at what we have,” Coleman said.
