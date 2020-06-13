Gladwin Community Schools will host a commencement that you can tune into on social media and on the radio.
The ceremony will take place on June 14 at 3 p.m. and livestreamed on the school's Facebook page.
You can also listen to it on 96.5 FM.
The school invites you to celebrate their 2020 class.
