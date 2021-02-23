A parade welcomed a Gladwin teen back home Tuesday, months after a motor-bike crash nearly claimed his life.
Brevyn Willford fought the odds to recover from a severe brain bleed he suffered in September and the town welcomed him home in a big way.
"Thank you everybody for praying for me," Brevyn said to the crowd.
He survived a motocross crash in September and has been hospitalized ever since.
"I’m just happy that he's finally going to be seeing his family and to be in his own bed and I’m just happy that he's getting better," said his sister Makayah Willford.
Makayah and other family members took part in a welcome home parade in Gladwin.
"I’m just so thankful for everybody's prayers. I think that's what's gotten him through the most," she said.
As you can imagine Brevyn's friends are glad to see him back as he continues on the road to recovery.
"Brevyn has been like my little brother forever. Our families have always been super close," said one person at the parade.
"It's amazing. It's the best feeling ever you know. We've been waiting for this for so long," a second person said.
"It's actually like a miracle,” a third person said. “When I first heard about the story I was like it didn't even seem real but like it's a big relief."
Meanwhile residents here say they are glad to see this community coming together to support one of their own.
"We've been watching this child and parents go through so much in the last months that it's just a miracle to have him home," said Meagan Bigham.
Bigham, who is a mom herself, wants Brevyn to know everyone in Gladwin and beyond is rooting for him.
"You're so strong and this whole town loves you," she said
And Brevyn feels the same way.
"I love all of you guys," he said.
