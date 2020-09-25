A local construction worker was struck and killed while working on a roadway in Eaton County.
Police got the call about it at 1:58 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.
It happened on an I-69 overpass on Sherwood Highway in Walton Township.
Michigan State Police said the construction worker was struck by a pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as Jeremy Zeitz, a 40-year-old man from Gladwin.
Investigators are waiting on the toxicology report to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
The driver was not taken into custody or given a citation.
Police say speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Investigators are also looking into the driver’s phone activity during the time of the crash.
When the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the prosecutor’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.