Gladwin County has been added to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's state of emergency.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested Gladwin County be added to the federal declaration and they approved that declaration Friday.
The declaration gives additional resources to the county to help with damage sustained from last week's flooding.
“After these floods devastated livelihoods of families across Gladwin county, I am glad the federal government has stepped up to help those impacted,” Whitmer said. “I look forward to continuing to work with FEMA and the federal government to help Michigan families rebuild after this natural disaster.”
The initial approval limits the county to certain direct assistance from federal agencies. The assistance could be expanded as the state and FEMA complete damage assesment.
