Gladwin County is asking residents to remove all watercraft within three days on Secord Lake, Smallwood Lake and the Tittabawassee River
This measure is to allow for proper inspection of the dams owned by Boyce Hydro.
The county wants to make sure of proper storage for these boats prior to lake levels falling for the inspections.
The county also asks that you do not contact 911 to inquire about road closures.
