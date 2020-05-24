Gladwin County is asking residents to report damage caused by the recent flooding.
Homeowners and business owners in the county should visit this website to completely an online self-reporting damage survey.
The information collected in the survey will be used to help determine a more accurate estimate of damages caused by the 500-year catastrophic flooding event, according to the county.
Residents should report the depth of water levels reached in home basements and on the first floors along with damage to electrical components. They should also report structural damage to foundations and support walls.
The survey also allows residents to upload up to six damage photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.