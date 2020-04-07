The Gladwin County Community Foundation (GCCF) established the COVID-19 Response Fund to assist county residents with resources due to the pandemic.
GCCF said in order to create the fund, they gathered information from community partners, organizations, and individuals to best understand the needs and how to help Gladwin County residents during the pandemic.
“The Gladwin County Community Foundation is committed to serving individuals and organizations affected by COVID-19 in the Gladwin community,” said Vice Chair of the Gladwin County Community Foundation Pamela Cingano. “We are happy to make an impact on the livelihood of our neighbors in need.”
GCCF said they gave $10,000 in grant funds to the Michigan Small Business Relief Program through the Gladwin County Economic Development Corporation recently. They said the funding was allotted to assist with small business grants to businesses located within Gladwin County.
“There are still a lot of unknowns with COVID-19,” Cingano said. “What we do know is that GCCF will be there to support Gladwin County.”
If you’re a Gladwin County resident interested in contributing to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit gladwinfoundation.org and select the giving tab at the top of the page. Make sure you list COVID-19 Response Fund in the fund name and if you prefer to give to support nonprofits or small businesses, please list your preference in the notes section. If you’d like to submit an offline donation, please send donations to GCCF, P.O. Box 480, Gladwin MI 48624.
For more information about GCCF, visit gladwinfoundation.org or call (989) 839-9661.
