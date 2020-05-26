It’s too early to know how much it will cost to rebuild after the catastrophic flooding, but boots are on the ground across Mid-Michigan to start the process.
While Midland County was heavily impacted, other areas – like Gladwin County – were devastated by floodwaters as well.
During a press conference on Tuesday, May 26, Gladwin County officials said their focus is on the health and safety of county residents.
“If anything electrical in your home, be it a plug, an appliance, or electric panel, has been compromised by water, it is considered unsafe,” said Bob North, emergency management director for Gladwin County.
North said it’s important for residents to document any damage to their properties and to utilize resources like calling 211 for information as the clean-up process continues.
“As of today, there is a three-organization team, the Army Corps of Engineers, the state dam safety inspectors, and the federal energy regulatory committee, met today. They’re working out a schedule so that they can begin inspecting not only the dams on Tittabawassee, but other dams on the Cedar and Tittabawassee water shed,” North said.
On top of residents having to worry about salvaging their homes, Gladwin County Sheriff Michael Shea said folks also need to be on the lookout for scammers.
“One of the scams that’s already coming to light is such that people are being sold flood insurance retroactively. That’s simply not true. Believe it or not, there’s folks out there doing it. The other thing that you’ll see as we move forward in the weeks to come, the appliances that were utilized or flooded were removed to the road and picked up by people. It’s important that people write on those or spray paint those. It’s important that you’re not purchasing used items right now,” Shea said.
North said ultimately, it’s about coming together and helping out wherever you can.
“This is a long-term event. We are going to be going forward with information handed out door to door in addition to electronic media. So people know what resources are available and what safety steps they have to take,” North said.
You can help by donating to the United Way Regional Flood Relief Fund. The money will go towards the four hardest hit counties – Midland, Gladwin, Arenac, and Saginaw. To donate, text floodrelief2020 to 91999 or click here.
