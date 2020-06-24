Gladwin County leaders are asking their community to take part in a 'call to action,' after last month's devastating flood throughout Mid-Michigan.
"Ask our legislators to please come and help us in this area," said Joel Vernier, Gladwin County Commissioner.
He’s urging residents to write, call and email their representatives at the state and federal level for national disaster funding within Michigan.
"It's very important from an economic standpoint, from a recreational standpoint, and essentially to keep the county and the townships going because there will be tax reductions coming up next year, to get our lakes and our dams rebuilt as soon as possible," Vernier said.
He says they started this initiative to address the flooding's impact on their area.
Saying on average, Gladwin County's population of around 28,000 grows to over 60,000 in the summer months.
But due to the COVID pandemic and all of this flooding, the loss in revenue could lead to severe reduction in businesses and services throughout the county.
"It's going to be quite devastating, the summer months are usually when a lot of the businesses make the majority of their dollars, and essentially people are most probably not going to be coming as frequently to their homes or their cottages around the area," Vernier said.
Which is why he's imploring those outside of Gladwin County and throughout the Great Lakes State to stand and join them in reaching out for federal assistance.
"We have a lot of down state people, and we're very blessed to have them come up,” he said. “So, we're asking them also to join in this positive campaign, to ask our legislators from Wentworth all the way up to President Trump for help."
