The Gladwin County Prosecutor says restaurants can resume normal operations for the time being as the result of flooding in the area.
The prosecutor wrote in a post: On May 22, 2020 Governor Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-98 declaring a state of emergency in response to the flooding in Gladwin and surrounding counties. Section 2 of that order states: “Any emergency order issued in response to the COVID-19 crisis is temporarily suspended in these counties (Gladwin) to the extent such order impedes the emergency response effort under this declaration. Given the recent weather and a lack of areas available to offer respite from the heat, humidity, and precipitation, the benefit in allowing restaurants to offer dine-in service to residents, emergency workers, volunteers, and property owners is clear. As a result, it has been decided by local law enforcement authorities that a temporary exception will be made to Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders regarding the Covid19 pandemic.”
The prosecutor’s office says this exception does not allow for alcohol service.
It’s expected that restaurants will resume operations with social distancing precautions.
