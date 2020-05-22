Some much needed help is soon heading to more Mid-Michigan families.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state of emergency declaration over the devastating flooding in Mid-Michigan to now include Arenac, Gladwin, and Saginaw counties. Midland County was already included in the original declaration.
The expanded declaration will ensure the state resources will go to the impacted areas of those counties.
Nearly 500 people in Arenac County were evacuated from their homes, along with 100 in Gladwin County and 750 in Saginaw County.
“We’ve seen our share of trouble also, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” Beaverton Mayor Ray Nau said.
The government funding will help with law enforcement, road repair, and shelter support.
Nau said it is something they’ve desperately been pushing for because of a severe lack of resources.
“We’re all pulling together to help our neighbors. We’re trying to get, we’re looking for baby formula. They’re looking for toiletries that the people need,” Nau said.
Residents of Gladwin, like Melissa Wagner, feel the same.
She had to evacuate, like the thousands of others across Mid-Michigan, only to return to a home halfway underwater.
“All of our possessions are, they’re wrecked. None of the appliances work. Nothing is working. Furniture is gone,” Wagner said.
However, House Rep. Jason Wentworth said he’s heard people’s please and hopes the state of emergency provides people with the help they need.
“We already started going door to door. We’re already recovering residents who’ve been stuck in their homes due to being landlocked. And you know, providing them food and diapers and supplies and things like that. But this just adds to the support, both financially from a long term investment with roads and fixing them and then also helping the first responders on the ground coordinate all the efforts that are coming into our counties,” Wentworth said.
