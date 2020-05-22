Barbara Doty was left speechless with an empty lake and an empty heart.
“When I walked in yesterday, the devastation, I just wanted to lock it back up and get out,” said Doty. “Devastating. My husband’s grandparents bought this place before he was born. There’s a lot of memories.”
Memories that were washed away by the floodwater.
“This is my husband’s grandmother’s bible,” said Doty. “It’s ruined.”
Her cabin is along what’s left of Wixom Lake on the Gladwin County side.
Stranded pontoon boats and docks. The lake, after the Edenville dam failed, is now nothing more than a puddle.
Just says ago, the water levels were higher than four feet. It was all inside’s Barbara’s cabin. Her belongings were submerged.
Her hopes of getting any relief drowned after a few phone calls.
“They said you don’t have flood insurance,” said Doty. “When I called FEMA, she told me ‘Sorry, Gladwin county is not even considered a disaster or nothing yet.”
For now, all she can do is pick up the pieces of the past.
