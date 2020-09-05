The Gladwin County Documentation Drop-off Center will remain open until Friday, Sept. 18.
The documentation center is for survivors to submit supporting documents for their disaster assistance application after the May flooding and storms.
The center is located at 401 S. State St. in Gladwin. It will be open on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will permanently close at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18.
The center will be open on Saturday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 6, and Monday, Sept. 7.
Officials said survivors who have been asked by FEMA to provide additional documentation should read their FEMA letter carefully and make sure they have everything they need when they arrive at the drop-off center.
According to officials, applicants do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA can mail, fax, or submit them online as well. Information on these options can be found in their FEMA letter. If you don’t understand the letter you received from FEMA, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and ask for assistance.
The drop-off center is staffed with FEMA personnel who can scan documents and quickly answer questions about disaster assistance programs.
Applicants must wear face masks and will remain in their cars as they hand their documents to FEMA personnel, who will be wearing face masks and protective equipment as well.
FEMA staff will take the documents, scan them, and return them to the applicants.
Applicants may register in the following ways:
- Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
- Download the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones.
- Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.
If an individual cannot register online or by phone, registration at the Documentation Drop-off Centers will be available.
Documents may also be submitted in any of the following ways:
- Mail: FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-7055.
- Fax: 800-827-8112.
- Online: To set up an online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Check Status” and follow the directions.
Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 30, 2020, to be considered for assistance.
