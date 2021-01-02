The Glory Ministry is helping kids in Uganda one bottle and can at a time.
“These children really need us right now” Laurie Nettleton said. “They can’t afford to pay to go to school, they have no clothes to go to school, and right now with COVID-19, it's really bad over there."
On Jan. 2, the Ministry collected bags of bottles and cans at the Lowes in Midland. With the hope of using donations to help kids in Uganda with food, clothing, shelter, medical and educational needs.
“We’ve got about 18 kids that we’re trying to put through school and pay their school fees,” Robert Wood of the Glory Ministry in Gladwin said. “It’s not like here in the states you pay your taxes and then kids go to school over there you got to pay it up front or half off.”
The Ministry has been visiting eastern Africa for several years with plans to return in February. Especially since COVID-19 has made tough times tougher for these kids. The Glory Ministry is encouraging local businesses to join their efforts and consider donating bottles and cans to help kids in need.
“Every little bit helps,” Nettleton said. “If you could just give a dollar that’d be great.”
The Ministry will also be accepting donations at the Lowes in Midland on Jan. 9, 16 and 23.
