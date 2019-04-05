A group of volunteers from Gladwin are headed to Nebraska to deliver supplies they collected after floods caused major damage to the state.
One of America’s biggest farming states, Nebraska, is underwater with historic amounts of flooding.
“When people cross this country and small towns need help, it’s the other small towns that pull together and make it happen,” said Scott Webb, Manager of Family Farm and Home.
The damage has devastated farmers. Early estimates indicate their ranching losses are about $500 million and their grain losses are at about $400 million.
“They’re never going to recover from this, right now it’s the largest agriculture disaster in the United States,” Amanda Still, a volunteer said.
Still is a part of a volunteer group in Gladwin. They are stepping up to help provide much-needed relief. She said the state has a long way to go, but every little bit helps.
“We’re just trying to help them out and give them some supplies they can use,” Still said.
They’ve been in several spots around Michigan loading semi-trucks with donated items. Still said they plan to head out tonight.
“It doesn’t matter how big or small, everything adds up,” Still said.
Hundreds of volunteer hours, and three full truckloads later, the team is ready to go.
Web said that’s just how Gladwin does it.
“The community here in Gladwin, this is just what they do. This is how the people in this area are when they know there’s someone in need. They pull together, it’s amazing to watch but it’s never a shock what they do,” Webb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.