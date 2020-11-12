Gladwin High School will be closed Thursday and Friday for cleaning.
The school district said it wants to ensure the building is safe while COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
School officials want to remind families a student who is in quarantine may not have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department has asked the school district to quarantine any student who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive.
The high school will be the only building closed for cleaning.
Parents with any questions can contact Superintendent Rick Seebeck at (989) 429-0610.
