Gladwin man charged with stealing a car over the weekend in Huron County.
On Saturday, May 2, at 2:15 p.m. the Huron deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
According to deputies, a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was taken from a driveway in Port Hope.
Deputies said the owner stated it was removed from her Huron St. address between 7:00 p.m. the day before.
Deputies said pictures of the vehicle were distributed to a local radio station, entered into LEIN as stolen, and a BOL was put out to area police agencies to be on the lookout for it.
According to deputies, the following morning at 1:45, Harbor Beach Patrolman Glenn Cook saw a vehicle matching its description go through Harbor Beach and turn onto Carrington St. Cook said the vehicle drove down Carrington St. before stopping.
After waiting around 10 minutes for it to leave, Cook said he decided to approach it as it remained parked and running. Cook said no one was around and verified it was the stolen vehicle from Port Hope.
Deputies said they arrived and preliminarily processed it for evidence, then impounded it.
According to deputies, Cook responded to the Port Hope area to assist with an alarm and saw a male subject walking northbound on the side of the road near Rapson Rd. on M-25.
On his way back from that unfounded alarm, Cook saw that subject again in that general area and stopped to talk to him. The subject turned out to be from out of the area and was eventually given a ride to the eastside substation in Harbor Beach.
Deputies said there he was asked questions about the stolen car and denied any knowledge of it.
According to deputies, the suspect’s personal property of his was found in it and he was arrested and lodged in our jail around 06:00.
Deputies said the same day the suspect was arrested a resident from Rubicon Twp. near where he was found walking called and reported his 2014 Chevrolet truck stolen.
Deputies responded and later received and followed up on leads throughout that day and were able to place that vehicle earlier in the Bad Axe area shortly before 5:00 that morning.
Deputies believe both thefts have a relationship through a second person.
Deputies said the vehicle was located abandoned in Saginaw on Monday, May 4.
Deputies said it will be brought back to our impound lot and processed.
According to deputies, Frank J. Kirkland, 45 of Gladwin was formally charged for the Aveo theft on Monday, May 4. He was arraigned in 73B District Court.
Kirkland is lodged at the Huron County Jail with a $10,000 cash bond.
Deputies said these investigations are ongoing.
Huron County residents are asked to make it standard operation procedure to always remove their ignition keys and to lock their vehicles, especially at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.