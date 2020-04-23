A Gladwin man has been charged with wire fraud in relation to his work as a tax return preparer.
United States Attorney Matthew Schneider announced the charges on Thursday, April 23.
Mark Alan Patterson, 51, appeared in federal court on April 23. He was released on bond.
“Investigating tax refund fraud is a top priority for IRS Criminal Investigation,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge, Sarah Kull. “Stealing client tax refunds is a serious crime that hurts innocent taxpayers and IRS-CI works tirelessly to hold those that commit refund fraud accountable for their actions.”
Patterson worked as a tax return preparer for Schuster Tax Service in Beaverton, according to the criminal complaint.
"From 2015 until February 2020, it is alleged that Patterson stole various portions of clients’ tax refunds by directing portions of clients’ tax refunds into bank accounts that Patterson controlled. Patterson did not inform the clients that he was taking the money from their tax refunds and instead deceived them by giving them unfiled versions of returns showing that they had a smaller refund amount," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release.
In late February 2020, the owner of Schuster Tax Service notified law enforcement one of her former employers had engaged in a potential fraud scheme.
The owner discovered 120 client tax returns dating back to 2015 that had refunds diverted to bank accounts under Patterson's control, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, adding the owner calculated it was more than $400,000.
If convicted, Patterson could face up to 20 years in federal prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.