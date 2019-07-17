Interviews with two people described as suspects in an assault in Gladwin found they were not in the area at the time.
Gladwin City Police responded to the Gladwin Fairgrounds on Tuesday night for a breaking and entering complaint in a travel trailer.
A male child also reported being assaulted to the two suspects.
After locating and interviewing the suspects, and reviewing other evidence, police found that at the time they were in Clare and not involved in the incident.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
