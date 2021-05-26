Gladwin Police say a teen is safe after she was reported missing and endangered teen.
Merianna Nikel Coats, 14, was last seen in the area of Gladwin Jr. High School before her disappearance.
Police said she is living with foster parents and was contacted by an unknown male in Ohio through her gaming system.
Tuesday evening, Merianna was located safe and uninjured according to the Gladwin Police Department.
