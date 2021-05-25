Merianna Coats
Source: MSP

Gladwin Police need your help searching for a missing and endangered teen.

Merianna Nikel Coats, 14, was last seen in the area of Gladwin Jr. High School. She is 130 pounds and 5'5". She has brown hair that’s bleached in the front and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black Under Armour sweatshirt, and Nike Airforce shoes.

Police said she is living with foster parents and was contacted by an unknown male in Ohio through her gaming system.

Merianna took some of her clothing to school with her and has not been seen since, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Gladwin Police Department at 989-426-7879, or Gladwin County Central Dispatch at 989-426-9284.

