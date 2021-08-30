Two days after Gladwin Community Schools sent out a letter telling parents kids don't need a mask at school, the district is changing its guidelines.
Gladwin Elementary students now need a mask indoors after about a dozen staff contracted COVID-19.
"No, we did not expect that. You know, we certainly didn't expect that would happen,” Gladwin Community Schools Superintendent Rick Seebeck said.
Seeback also has COVID, a breakthrough infection.
"The good news is, from my personal experience at least so far, the vaccine seems to be working. I’m not sick. You know, I’ve been exposed, I tested positive, but I’m not sick,” Seeback said.
Since the cases are in a building where the students can't be vaccinated yet, Seebeck felt masking was the best option.
"One dying is too many. Right? Who wants that on their watch? So I, even though I understand that kids are relatively safe from severe complications and even death, they're not totally impervious to it,” Seebeck said.
He believes the majority of parents support the decision but said the rhetoric of some of those who don't is too much.
"The names people have called my staff and me, and the emails that we have gotten, just spewing vile language and hate. It's just been very disappointing,” Seebeck said.
Since the infections appear to have happened last week, as long as there's not much more COVID spread, Seebeck hopes to remove the mask mandate next week.
"My job is to keep the kids safe and give them the best possible education considering the circumstances that we're all in, but my goal is to get the kids into as normal of a situation as possible and that includes not masking if we can safely do it,” Seebeck said.
Brad Smith has a fourth grade son at Gladwin Intermediate.
"Our medical choices for our children should be up to us as the parents. It shouldn't be left up to someone else. What, what may be good for, for certain individuals may not be alright for others," Smith said.
Another parent, Beverly Seres, has three kids in the district. Neither of the two parents believe masks are effective in protecting their kids from the virus.
"And what is upsetting for the rest of the school parents is if this is going to be the standard, then what's going to apply as soon as there's a positive case in the other schools? Instead of it being a parental choice, now it's gonna be a requirement," Seres said.
Seres' worries began in the summer. So she started a Facebook group.
"I felt that mask mandates were coming and I wanted those who wanted to stand up against them to have a voice and to kind of get together in case we were going to see the mandates, which we now are," Seres said.
Seres' kids went virtual last year because of mask mandates and uncertainty surrounding in-person learning.
If Gladwin Intermediate introduces a mask mandate, Smith plans on taking his son out.
"If it does indeed spread to the intermediate school or any other school, then they decide that they're gonna just do it for the whole school system, then yes, our son definitely will be pulled from the school and be homeschooled," Smith said.
Seebeck said the majority of parents in the district support the mask mandate.
Another district, Midland Public Schools, also announced K through six graders have to mask up indoors due to classroom spread.
