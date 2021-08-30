Gladwin Community Schools is changing its mask policy after a number of COVID-19 cases were reported at the elementary school.
The school district is reporting six paraprofessional educators, two teachers, and an administrator at Gladwin Elementary School tested positive for the virus on Saturday, Aug. 28. These individuals are being required to isolate themselves at home.
After the first week, the school district said it will revisit these protocols.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
