The Gladwin Area Friends of the Theatre (GAFT) announced a launch to raise money to restore, rebuild, and renew a new building.
GAFT is hoping to help the surrounding area with children's productions, drama, comedies, and summer musicals. The theater is looking for help to continue entertaining the community in Gladwin County.
With the theater going dark, actors and crew are not able to perform. Due to the floods that occurred in 2020, GAFT is rebuilding a new theater.
In a partnership with Stearns Marketing, GAFT is looking for financial assistance to help with the new building. Without help from donations, GAFT will not be able to build their new building.
For more information about the campaign and GAFT go to gladwinareafriendsofthetheatre.org.
