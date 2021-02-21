The Gladwin Area Friends of the Theatre is still hurting after both COVID-19 and the flood made it impossible for the show to go on.
"We bring theater to town, a little bit of culture," said theatre president Alan Hawley.
The town of Gladwin gets art and culture from GAFT and the theatre has had a grueling past year.
"We were one week away from opening when COVID hit, that shut us down." Hawley said.
In order to keep operations going GAFT was planning a summer musical outside but then they got another punch to the gut.
"We were putting some things in place and that's when the flood hit in May, and that took us out completely," Hawley said.
The flood was their third in the past 10 years.
"When the river flooded, we had three feet of water on the inside of the building," he said.
GAFT leases their building and renovations were no longer part of the discussion.
So, a new building campaign was created. Hawley shared some of the new theatre’s design.
"It's going to be a 250-seat auditorium with a full-size stage," he said.
It’ll also have green rooms, board rooms, dressing rooms and more.
"So actually, an honest to goodness theatre," he said.
COVID and the flood have kept local actors from their passion but Hawley hopes there's a good community response so they can get back to their yearly traditions of putting on dramas, comedies... and children’s shows.
"We're hoping the building will be completed in 2023 probably in time to put out a musical," Hawley said.
GAFT says they are also in the process of grant requests. You can donate to their campaign here.
