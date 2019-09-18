Visitors at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are being warned to watch their step.
The non-profit group Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes has reported shards of broken glass washing up on Good Harbor Beach along Lake Michigan.
This comes after storm and high winds last week.
It’s the same area where someone spread a large quantity of broken glass over several hundred yards back in April.
Friends of Sleeping Bear is also reminding people that glass containers aren’t allowed on beaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.