The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has voted to suspend all sports competition through the end of the calendar year.
The council of presidents and chancellors voted unanimously on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
“Our council of presidents and GLIAC athletic directors weighed this decision from every angle, hoping to find a feasible option for student-athletes to compete this fall, but in the end, the potential risks to student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans made fall competition impossible,” said Dr. Richard Pappas of Davenport University, who is the GLIAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors chair for 2020-21. “Plans to provide fall teams with competition opportunities during the spring semester are a priority for the league. We look forward to getting our student-athletes back on campus so they can resume training, and our members remain devoted to providing a quality student-athlete experience despite these challenging circumstances.”
GLIAC student-athletes will have opportunities to practice and take part in athletic training programs in adherence to NCAA, institutional, local, and state guidelines.
“The decision to suspend all sports competition this fall was extremely difficult," GLIAC Commissioner Kris Dunbar said. "After thoroughly reviewing federal, state, and NCAA SSI (Sport Science Institute) and Board of Governor's guidelines, it became apparent that conducting contests and championships this fall was insurmountable. My frustration and sadness for the coaches, student-athletes, families and fans is unmitigated. The league will continue to work on protocols for a safe return for our athletic programs, with the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff taking the highest priority.”
GLIAC said it will continue to monitor developments to determine a competitive structure during the second semester.
The winter and spring sports competition calendar will be announced at a later date.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
