Frustrations are growing among veterans after thousands failed to receive their GI Bill payments due to a computer glitch at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The delays are affecting veterans and students in Mid-Michigan.
“They’re basing it on an IT platform that has been in place for 50 years,” said David Martin, veteran resource specialist at Mott Community College.
A glitch in the system caused the GI Bill benefits to be placed on hold for several months.
Martin said it’s caused by an IT glitch in an old system the Department of Veterans Affairs is using to send out benefits.
“The platform they are using is just not robust enough. So now they have a high pending inventory they’re calling it,” Martin said.
Some veterans who qualify for the GI Bill get college tuition and housing benefits. The VA has not released a timeframe for the issue to be fixed, leaving frustrated vets to wonder how long it will take.
Martin said he has had dozens of complaints from students on campus.
“The GI Bill gives them money. And usually comes right from the student. Then the student can pay the college. So now the students are not getting the money. That money is not just for the tuition and books and stuff, it’s for housing,” Martin said.
Martin said that is why Mott is holding veterans’ funding and allowing students to still register for classes.
“Mott is taking this all into account. These students won’t be missing their programs. They’re not missing classes. The classes are going to be filled before they can get money to sign up for the class. They’ll be able to sign up for classes and continue the program,” Martin said.
Martin said more than 200 students at Mott could be affected.
He admits housing could be a little tougher for the veterans that rely on GI Bill benefits but said there are resources in Genesee County for struggling veterans.
“The appreciation we have of military service people shows throughout what we’re trying to do here at Mott. We will build whatever bridge we can before the VA glitch is fixed,” Martin said.
Veterans Affairs said in a statement to CBS News that claims processing employees are working mandatory overtime and there are close to 200 additional people working to reduce delays.
