For over 400,000 people in Genesee County 911 is a lifeline.
“We are very concerned whenever 911 goes down,” Genesee County Central Dispatch Director Spring Tremaine said.
That concern grew at around 2:30 Friday morning when Tremaine got a call that the number to call 911 was not working in her district and many others.
“When it’s that big, I’ve never experience anything that large when that many counties are out,” Tremaine said.
She says the outage happened after some kind technical glitch at the Peninsula Fiber Network. That's the telecommunications company many outlets rely on for their phone systems.
They said the issue was caused when a piece of equipment flooded the network with too much information. They're not sure yet how that happened but the outage lasted for about four hours.
Tremaine doesn't believe the outage caused any negative outcomes in Genesee County because the calls were rerouted through Saginaw County and the non-emergency line still worked.
Representatives from the Peninsula Fiber Network said they’ve never had an outage like this before, where over 30 counties were impacted.
There is something Tremaine wants everyone to know.
Peninsula Fiber Network said it does not believe there was any kind of hacking involved.
Tremaine says they expect to get a full report of their findings within the next week.
“All of us of been really upset,” Tremaine said. “I know that many of the directors are asking PFN to give us some kind of feedback as to what happened and if there is anything that we could’ve done to maybe help prevent this.”
