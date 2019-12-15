A global business and civic consulting company is expected to open a new office in Midtown Detroit.
Olympia Development says the Boston Consulting Group will move into a nearly 30,000-square-foot (2,787-square-meter) space in a $70 million building that is under construction.
It is expected to open in spring 2021. Olympia Development says the location places Boston Consulting Group in "strategic proximity to the growing base of talent and opportunities throughout the city."
Boston Consulting Group is based in Boston and has offices in more than 50 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.