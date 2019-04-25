General Motors says it is adding a second shift and more than 400 hourly jobs at its Kentucky plant that produces the Chevrolet Corvette.
The increased production will support the company's newest generation of its iconic sports car, first introduced in 1953.
GM says the new Corvette will debut July 18. The engine is being moved from under the hood to between the passenger compartment and rear wheels.
Adding a second shift will increase the Bowling Green plant's workforce to more than 1,300. The plant has built more than a million Corvettes since it opened in 1981.
