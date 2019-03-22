Less than a week after a series of critical tweets from President Donald Trump over an Ohio plant closure, General Motors is announcing plans to add 400 jobs and build a new electric vehicle at a Michigan factory.
The company said Friday it will spend $300 million in Orion Township to build a Chevrolet vehicle based on the battery-powered Bolt.
GM wouldn't say when the workers will start or the vehicle will go on sale. Nor would it say if workers will be new hires or come from a pool of laid-off employees.
GM also announced plans to spend another $1.4 billion at U.S. factories with 300 more jobs but didn't offer details.
The company wouldn't comment on Trump but said the announcement has been in the works for weeks.
